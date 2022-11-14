MM Rubber Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.29 crore in September 2022 up 4% from Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

MM Rubber shares closed at 121.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 141.51% returns over the last 6 months and 140.79% over the last 12 months.