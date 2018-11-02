MM Rubber Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore, up 17.69% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore in September 2018 up 17.69% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 139.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2018 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.

MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2017.

MM Rubber shares closed at 70.35 on October 29, 2018 (BSE)