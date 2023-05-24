MM Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Rubber Company are:Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore in March 2023 down 8.06% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 14.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
MM Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.
|MM Rubber shares closed at 128.55 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 149.61% over the last 12 months.
|MM Rubber Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.83
|10.98
|10.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.83
|10.98
|10.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.07
|4.69
|4.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|0.07
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|1.46
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.16
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|3.67
|3.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.93
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.94
|0.76
|Interest
|0.10
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|0.85
|0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.69
|0.85
|0.70
|Tax
|0.26
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.85
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.85
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.36
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.36
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.69
|1.36
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.69
|1.36
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited