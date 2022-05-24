MM Rubber Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2022 up 19.18% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 149.86% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 up 250.75% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2021.

MM Rubber shares closed at 51.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.