MM Rubber Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, down 12.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in March 2020 down 12.34% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 91.96% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
MM Rubber shares closed at 33.40 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -36.86% over the last 12 months.
|MM Rubber Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.74
|8.32
|7.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.74
|8.32
|7.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.55
|4.73
|3.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|-0.40
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.42
|1.05
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.10
|3.06
|2.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.21
|-0.76
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-0.21
|-0.75
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.29
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|1.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|-0.29
|-0.90
|Tax
|0.33
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.29
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.29
|-0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.47
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.47
|-1.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.47
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.47
|-1.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am