MM Rubber Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, down 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in March 2020 down 12.34% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 91.96% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

MM Rubber shares closed at 33.40 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -36.86% over the last 12 months.