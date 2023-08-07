MM Rubber Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.52 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.52 crore in June 2023 up 1.68% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 67.35% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 35% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

MM Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

MM Rubber shares closed at 121.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and 105.93% over the last 12 months.