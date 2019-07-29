MM Rubber Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Rubber Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in June 2019 up 14.65% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2019 down 34.17% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019 down 23.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2018.

MM Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2018.

MM Rubber shares closed at 50.10 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.48% over the last 12 months.