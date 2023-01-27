 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MM Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Rubber Company are:Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 50.54% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 50.68% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021. MM Rubber shares closed at 107.40 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.96% returns over the last 6 months and 107.54% over the last 12 months.
MM Rubber Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.9810.2910.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.9810.2910.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.694.586.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.80-0.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.461.461.16
Depreciation0.160.150.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.673.853.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.050.63
Other Income0.010.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.941.060.63
Interest0.090.090.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.850.960.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.850.960.56
Tax--0.20--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.850.760.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.760.56
Equity Share Capital1.251.251.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.220.90
Diluted EPS1.361.220.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.220.90
Diluted EPS1.361.220.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

