MM Rubber Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Rubber Company are:Net Sales at Rs 10.98 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 50.54% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 50.68% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.
MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.
|MM Rubber shares closed at 107.40 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.96% returns over the last 6 months and 107.54% over the last 12 months.
|MM Rubber Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.98
|10.29
|10.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.98
|10.29
|10.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.69
|4.58
|6.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.80
|-0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.46
|1.16
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.67
|3.85
|3.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.05
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.06
|0.63
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.96
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.85
|0.96
|0.56
|Tax
|--
|0.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.85
|0.76
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.85
|0.76
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|1.22
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|1.22
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.36
|1.22
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.36
|1.22
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited