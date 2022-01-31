MM Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in December 2021 up 16.75% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 126.21% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 136.14% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2020.

MM Rubber shares closed at 49.20 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)