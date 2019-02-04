MM Rubber Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in December 2018 up 18.51% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 up 501.18% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 2175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

MM Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2017.

MM Rubber shares closed at 74.95 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given 37.40% returns over the last 6 months and 51.87% over the last 12 months.