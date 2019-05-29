App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Q4 profit dips 16% to Rs 969 cr as both tractor, autos drag

M&M said the sluggishness in economy hit tractor & automotive sales in January-March period with significant de-growth in tractor segment. Tractor segment margins were down for 3 consecutive quarters, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra TUV 300
Mahindra TUV 300
Mahindra & Mahindra's fourth quarter profit including MVML fell 16.1 percent to Rs 969 crore, dented by both tractor as well as auto businesses.

The company had reported profit at Rs 1,155 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 4.7 percent to Rs 13,808 crore compared to year-ago driven by auto segment.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,867.9 crore and margin fell 160 bps to 13.5 percent in quarter ended March 2019.

Numbers were better than analyst expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates saw profit at Rs 848 crore on revenue Rs 13,211 crore and EBITDA at Rs 1,591 crore with margin at 12 percent for the quarter.

Auto segment revenue grew by 12.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,222 crore but its EBIT fell 6.2 percent to Rs 900 crore and margin contracted 170 bps to 8.8 percent in Q4.

Auto sector revenue was driven by new launches Narazzo, AlturasG4 and XUV300.

However, farm equipment business registered a 13.7 percent year-on-year degrowth at Rs 3,206 crore with EBIT falling 28.3 percent to Rs 518.7 crore and margin declining 330 bps.

M&M said the sluggishness in economy hit tractor & automotive sales in January-March period with significant de-growth in tractor segment. Tractor segment margins were down for 3 consecutive quarters, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 672.00, up Rs 1.40, or 0.21 percent on the BSE, at 15:06 hours IST.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:08 pm

