App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Q2 net profit dips 23.8% to Rs 1,355 cr

Its automotive business revenue fell 18.4 percent at Rs 6,892.8 crore while the EBIT margin was down at 5.8 percent, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M + MVML) has reported 23.8 percent fall in its September quarter net profit at Rs 1,355 crore against Rs 1,778.8 crore in a year-ago period.

However, the company has beaten the street estimates on the profit front.

The revenue of the company was down 14.5 percent at Rs 10,935 crore versus Rs 12,790 crore YoY.

Close

The tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 403.4 crore versus Rs 519.4 crore YoY.

related news

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 16.7 percent at Rs 1,541 crore versus Rs 1,849.3 crore while the EBITDA margin was down marginally at 14.1 percent.

Its automotive business revenue fell 18.4 percent at Rs 6,892.8 crore while the EBIT margin was down at 5.8 percent YoY.

The farm equipment business revenue declined 9.8 percent at Rs 3,631.5 crore versus Rs 4,028 crore, and the EBIT was down 13.7 percent at Rs 702 crore versus Rs 803 crore YoY.

At 14:30 hrs, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 587.70, up Rs 7.30, or 1.26 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.