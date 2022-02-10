M&M net profit surges 57% in December quarter on robust auto, farm segment growth

(Image: Shutterstock)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, including its manufacturing arm Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturing, posted a net profit of Rs 2,484.24 crore after exceptional items. This was a sharp 57 percent surge from Rs 1,268 crore reported a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent from a year ago to Rs 2,3594 crore. Tractor sales in the domestic market fell 9 percent on-year to 91,769 units. Sales in the auto segment, including commercial and passenger vehicles, dropped 2 per cent to 11,8174 units during the period.

The company said its margin stood at 11.9 percent which was impacted due to commodity inflation and shortage of semiconductors. The company said that during the quarter it saw continued growth in exports both for the auto and farm segment at 58.3 percent year-on-year.

“We have seen improved performance across multiple businesses as reflected in our consolidated performance. Our auto business has done well, despite supply-side challenges, while our farm business has shown market share increase despite a slowdown in the market,” said Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, M&M.

The company said its auto business continued to register a strong booking pipeline for its key models. The launch of XUV700 saw overwhelming response with over one lakh bookings in four months. Its tractor market share in the quarter was up 1.4 percent to 39.4 period.

“Demand for the entire automotive product portfolio remains strong. The order book for XUV 700 and that reflects the customer and market success of these launches. With better availability of semiconductors, we hope to build the volume growth momentum in Q4F22 in our journey to being No 1 in core SUVs. FES gained 140 basis points market share VOY in Q3F22 and delivered robust financial metrics despite market slowdown and steep commodity inflation,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, M&M.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that it will buy approximately 9.24 acres of land in Kandivali from Mahindra & Mahindra for real estate development for an undisclosed amount.

This new project is Mahindra Lifespaces’ second residential development in Kandivali after its successful ‘Mahindra Roots’ project and will offer approximately 1 million sq ft of carpet area. The project is expected to be launched in FY2023, the company said.