MM Forgings Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 261.30 crore, up 77.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.30 crore in September 2021 up 77.42% from Rs. 147.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.72 crore in September 2021 up 332.72% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.67 crore in September 2021 up 77.88% from Rs. 29.61 crore in September 2020.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2020.

MM Forgings shares closed at 893.20 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.07% returns over the last 6 months and 158.64% over the last 12 months.