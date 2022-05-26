 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MM Forgings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.56 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.56 crore in March 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 287.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 58.96 crore in March 2021.

MM Forgings EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.48 in March 2021.

MM Forgings shares closed at 814.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.30% over the last 12 months.

MM Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.56 289.12 284.95
Other Operating Income -- -- 2.50
Total Income From Operations 313.56 289.12 287.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.03 134.64 119.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.06 -5.86 15.25
Power & Fuel 25.97 -- 24.53
Employees Cost 32.55 27.51 26.87
Depreciation 15.11 15.00 16.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.84 76.72 43.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.12 41.12 41.39
Other Income 6.61 3.81 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.72 44.93 42.23
Interest 6.15 7.41 8.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.57 37.52 34.21
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 38.57 37.52 34.21
Tax 9.37 6.50 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.20 31.02 30.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.20 31.02 30.14
Equity Share Capital 24.14 24.14 24.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.10 12.85 12.48
Diluted EPS 12.10 12.85 12.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.10 12.85 12.48
Diluted EPS 12.10 12.85 12.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

