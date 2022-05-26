MM Forgings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.56 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.56 crore in March 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 287.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 58.96 crore in March 2021.

MM Forgings EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.48 in March 2021.

MM Forgings shares closed at 814.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.30% over the last 12 months.