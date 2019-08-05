MM Forgings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.30 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.30 crore in June 2019 up 6.84% from Rs. 200.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2019 down 12.18% from Rs. 18.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.58 crore in June 2019 up 3.22% from Rs. 42.22 crore in June 2018.

MM Forgings EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 15.38 in June 2018.

MM Forgings shares closed at 351.55 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.90% returns over the last 6 months and -43.25% over the last 12 months.