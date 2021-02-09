MM Forgings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 216.18 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.18 crore in December 2020 up 22.72% from Rs. 176.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2020 up 33.48% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2020 up 12.68% from Rs. 34.87 crore in December 2019.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2019.

MM Forgings shares closed at 529.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.14% returns over the last 6 months and 22.70% over the last 12 months.