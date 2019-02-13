MM Forgings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore, up 60.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore in December 2018 up 60.82% from Rs. 152.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2018 up 58.25% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2018 up 59.87% from Rs. 32.82 crore in December 2017.

MM Forgings EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.56 in December 2017.

MM Forgings shares closed at 476.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.11% over the last 12 months.