MM Forgings Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.16 crore, up 70.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.16 crore in September 2021 up 70.21% from Rs. 160.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.52 crore in September 2021 up 389.59% from Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.13 crore in September 2021 up 69.69% from Rs. 31.31 crore in September 2020.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2020.

MM Forgings shares closed at 879.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.15% returns over the last 6 months and 154.74% over the last 12 months.