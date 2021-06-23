MM Forgings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore, up 74.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore in March 2021 up 74.09% from Rs. 168.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2021 up 1016.13% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.03 crore in March 2021 up 105.63% from Rs. 29.68 crore in March 2020.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2020.

MM Forgings shares closed at 674.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.02% returns over the last 6 months and 259.56% over the last 12 months.