MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MM Forgings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore, up 74.09% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore in March 2021 up 74.09% from Rs. 168.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2021 up 1016.13% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.03 crore in March 2021 up 105.63% from Rs. 29.68 crore in March 2020.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2020.

Close

MM Forgings shares closed at 674.35 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.02% returns over the last 6 months and 259.56% over the last 12 months.

MM Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations292.52220.10167.22
Other Operating Income0.842.831.29
Total Income From Operations293.36222.93168.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials118.51107.7758.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.58-9.2725.31
Power & Fuel25.3222.0115.50
Employees Cost29.1824.7919.84
Depreciation18.4415.6417.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.2938.4425.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0423.556.64
Other Income1.566.495.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6030.0412.32
Interest8.028.838.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5821.214.07
Exceptional Items0.76----
P/L Before Tax35.3421.214.07
Tax1.222.501.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.1218.713.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.1218.713.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.1218.713.06
Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.145.811.27
Diluted EPS14.145.811.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.145.811.27
Diluted EPS14.145.811.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #MM Forgings #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.