MM Forgings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 296.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.79 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2021.