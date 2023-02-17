 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MM Forgings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 296.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.79 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2021.

MM Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 370.81 357.57 296.46
Other Operating Income 1.24 -- --
Total Income From Operations 372.05 357.57 296.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.27 171.31 135.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.49 -12.85 -6.88
Power & Fuel 32.12 -- --
Employees Cost 33.57 36.17 30.41
Depreciation 20.61 19.75 16.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.43 95.96 80.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.52 47.24 40.19
Other Income 4.22 3.61 2.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.75 50.85 42.90
Interest 7.70 7.43 7.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.05 43.42 35.39
Exceptional Items -0.01 0.13 0.52
P/L Before Tax 49.04 43.55 35.91
Tax 13.25 10.50 6.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.79 33.05 29.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.79 33.05 29.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.79 33.05 29.41
Equity Share Capital 24.14 24.14 24.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.83 13.69 12.18
Diluted EPS 14.83 13.69 12.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.83 13.69 12.18
Diluted EPS 14.83 13.69 12.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited