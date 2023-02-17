English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MM Forgings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 296.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.79 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2021.

    MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2021.

    MM Forgings shares closed at 874.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.

    MM Forgings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.81357.57296.46
    Other Operating Income1.24----
    Total Income From Operations372.05357.57296.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.27171.31135.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.49-12.85-6.88
    Power & Fuel32.12----
    Employees Cost33.5736.1730.41
    Depreciation20.6119.7516.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4395.9680.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.5247.2440.19
    Other Income4.223.612.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.7550.8542.90
    Interest7.707.437.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.0543.4235.39
    Exceptional Items-0.010.130.52
    P/L Before Tax49.0443.5535.91
    Tax13.2510.506.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.7933.0529.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.7933.0529.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.7933.0529.41
    Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8313.6912.18
    Diluted EPS14.8313.6912.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8313.6912.18
    Diluted EPS14.8313.6912.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #MM Forgings #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am