MM Forgings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 296.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.79 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2021.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2021.

MM Forgings shares closed at 874.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.