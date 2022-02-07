MM Forgings Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.46 crore, up 32.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.46 crore in December 2021 up 32.98% from Rs. 222.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021 up 57.2% from Rs. 18.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2021 up 30.98% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2020.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.81 in December 2020.

MM Forgings shares closed at 665.20 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.58% over the last 12 months.