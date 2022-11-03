M&M Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 2,507.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.33 crore in September 2022 down 56.17% from Rs. 1,022.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,779.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,426.42 crore in September 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,585.84
|2,486.31
|2,507.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,585.84
|2,486.31
|2,507.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|376.17
|353.21
|278.80
|Depreciation
|45.88
|35.88
|28.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|198.45
|645.27
|-366.78
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|254.77
|231.74
|183.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,710.57
|1,220.21
|2,383.67
|Other Income
|23.48
|12.24
|14.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,734.05
|1,232.45
|2,398.16
|Interest
|1,068.83
|931.96
|1,015.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|665.22
|300.49
|1,383.07
|Exceptional Items
|-54.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|610.71
|300.49
|1,383.07
|Tax
|162.38
|77.57
|360.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|448.33
|222.92
|1,022.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|448.33
|222.92
|1,022.90
|Equity Share Capital
|246.62
|247.11
|246.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.64
|1.81
|8.30
|Diluted EPS
|3.63
|1.81
|8.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.64
|1.81
|8.30
|Diluted EPS
|3.63
|1.81
|8.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited