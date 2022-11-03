 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 2,507.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.33 crore in September 2022 down 56.17% from Rs. 1,022.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,779.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,426.42 crore in September 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,585.84 2,486.31 2,507.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,585.84 2,486.31 2,507.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 376.17 353.21 278.80
Depreciation 45.88 35.88 28.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 198.45 645.27 -366.78
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 254.77 231.74 183.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,710.57 1,220.21 2,383.67
Other Income 23.48 12.24 14.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,734.05 1,232.45 2,398.16
Interest 1,068.83 931.96 1,015.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 665.22 300.49 1,383.07
Exceptional Items -54.51 -- --
P/L Before Tax 610.71 300.49 1,383.07
Tax 162.38 77.57 360.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 448.33 222.92 1,022.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 448.33 222.92 1,022.90
Equity Share Capital 246.62 247.11 246.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 1.81 8.30
Diluted EPS 3.63 1.81 8.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 1.81 8.30
Diluted EPS 3.63 1.81 8.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
