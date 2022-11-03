M&M Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 2,507.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.33 crore in September 2022 down 56.17% from Rs. 1,022.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,779.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,426.42 crore in September 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.