English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    M&M Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,585.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 2,507.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.33 crore in September 2022 down 56.17% from Rs. 1,022.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,779.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 2,426.42 crore in September 2021.

    M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.30 in September 2021.

    Close

    M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,585.842,486.312,507.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,585.842,486.312,507.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost376.17353.21278.80
    Depreciation45.8835.8828.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies198.45645.27-366.78
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses254.77231.74183.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,710.571,220.212,383.67
    Other Income23.4812.2414.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,734.051,232.452,398.16
    Interest1,068.83931.961,015.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax665.22300.491,383.07
    Exceptional Items-54.51----
    P/L Before Tax610.71300.491,383.07
    Tax162.3877.57360.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities448.33222.921,022.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period448.33222.921,022.90
    Equity Share Capital246.62247.11246.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.641.818.30
    Diluted EPS3.631.818.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.641.818.30
    Diluted EPS3.631.818.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #M&M Financial #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am