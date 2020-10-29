M&M Financial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,612.88 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,612.88 crore in September 2020 up 5.09% from Rs. 2,486.37 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2020 up 20.56% from Rs. 251.77 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,666.59 crore in September 2020 down 1.76% from Rs. 1,696.49 crore in September 2019.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 121.35 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,612.88
|2,640.50
|2,486.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,612.88
|2,640.50
|2,486.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|261.43
|224.54
|294.03
|Depreciation
|33.30
|31.54
|35.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|619.39
|842.70
|360.63
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.10
|89.58
|189.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,596.67
|1,452.15
|1,606.10
|Other Income
|36.62
|14.44
|54.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,633.29
|1,466.59
|1,660.58
|Interest
|1,221.58
|1,264.60
|1,202.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|411.71
|201.99
|458.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|411.71
|208.09
|458.38
|Tax
|108.18
|52.30
|206.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|303.53
|155.79
|251.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|303.53
|155.79
|251.77
|Equity Share Capital
|246.29
|123.07
|122.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.96
|2.53
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|2.53
|4.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.96
|2.53
|4.09
|Diluted EPS
|3.95
|2.53
|4.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am