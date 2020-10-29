M&M Financial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,612.88 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,612.88 crore in September 2020 up 5.09% from Rs. 2,486.37 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2020 up 20.56% from Rs. 251.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,666.59 crore in September 2020 down 1.76% from Rs. 1,696.49 crore in September 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 121.35 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)