M&M Financial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,103.27 crore, up 26.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,103.27 crore in September 2018 up 26.64% from Rs. 1,660.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.39 crore in September 2018 up 389.02% from Rs. 77.99 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,506.94 crore in September 2018 up 71.33% from Rs. 879.53 crore in September 2017.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2017.

M&M Financial shares closed at 374.35 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.48% over the last 12 months.