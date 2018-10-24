M&M Financial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,103.27 crore, up 26.64% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,103.27 crore in September 2018 up 26.64% from Rs. 1,660.79 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.39 crore in September 2018 up 389.02% from Rs. 77.99 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,506.94 crore in September 2018 up 71.33% from Rs. 879.53 crore in September 2017.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2017.
M&M Financial shares closed at 374.35 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,103.27
|1,925.84
|1,660.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,103.27
|1,925.84
|1,660.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|240.98
|263.44
|186.22
|Depreciation
|14.48
|13.27
|10.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|231.12
|293.84
|444.60
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|169.33
|108.17
|172.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,447.36
|1,247.12
|846.77
|Other Income
|45.10
|13.84
|22.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,492.46
|1,260.96
|868.86
|Interest
|936.66
|848.76
|749.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|555.80
|412.20
|119.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|555.80
|412.20
|119.04
|Tax
|174.41
|143.15
|41.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|381.39
|269.05
|77.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|381.39
|269.05
|77.99
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|123.55
|113.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.21
|4.38
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|4.37
|1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.21
|4.38
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|4.37
|1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited