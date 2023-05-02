 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore in March 2023 up 22.59% from Rs. 2,442.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.12 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,330.99 crore in March 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,994.15 2,862.50 2,442.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,994.15 2,862.50 2,442.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 455.24 399.65 320.04
Depreciation 53.27 52.20 42.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.38 155.13 63.85
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 270.06 199.49 270.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,215.20 2,056.03 1,745.90
Other Income 62.52 29.05 23.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,277.72 2,085.08 1,769.82
Interest 1,333.99 1,241.94 935.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 943.73 843.14 834.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 943.73 843.14 834.08
Tax 259.61 214.19 233.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 684.12 628.95 600.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 684.12 628.95 600.80
Equity Share Capital 246.72 246.62 246.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.55 5.10 4.87
Diluted EPS 5.54 5.09 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.55 5.10 4.87
Diluted EPS 5.54 5.09 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited