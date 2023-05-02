M&M Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore in March 2023 up 22.59% from Rs. 2,442.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.12 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,330.99 crore in March 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2022.
M&M Financial shares closed at 258.95 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and 47.01% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,994.15
|2,862.50
|2,442.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,994.15
|2,862.50
|2,442.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|455.24
|399.65
|320.04
|Depreciation
|53.27
|52.20
|42.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.38
|155.13
|63.85
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|270.06
|199.49
|270.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,215.20
|2,056.03
|1,745.90
|Other Income
|62.52
|29.05
|23.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,277.72
|2,085.08
|1,769.82
|Interest
|1,333.99
|1,241.94
|935.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|943.73
|843.14
|834.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|943.73
|843.14
|834.08
|Tax
|259.61
|214.19
|233.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|684.12
|628.95
|600.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|684.12
|628.95
|600.80
|Equity Share Capital
|246.72
|246.62
|246.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|5.10
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|5.54
|5.09
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|5.10
|4.87
|Diluted EPS
|5.54
|5.09
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited