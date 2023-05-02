English
    M&M Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore in March 2023 up 22.59% from Rs. 2,442.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.12 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,330.99 crore in March 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022.

    M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2022.

    M&M Financial shares closed at 258.95 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and 47.01% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,994.152,862.502,442.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,994.152,862.502,442.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost455.24399.65320.04
    Depreciation53.2752.2042.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.38155.1363.85
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses270.06199.49270.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,215.202,056.031,745.90
    Other Income62.5229.0523.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,277.722,085.081,769.82
    Interest1,333.991,241.94935.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax943.73843.14834.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax943.73843.14834.08
    Tax259.61214.19233.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities684.12628.95600.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period684.12628.95600.80
    Equity Share Capital246.72246.62246.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.555.104.87
    Diluted EPS5.545.094.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.555.104.87
    Diluted EPS5.545.094.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am