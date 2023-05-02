M&M Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,994.15 crore in March 2023 up 22.59% from Rs. 2,442.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.12 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,330.99 crore in March 2023 up 28.65% from Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2022.

M&M Financial shares closed at 258.95 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and 47.01% over the last 12 months.