 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

M&M Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore in March 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 2,600.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022 up 300.61% from Rs. 149.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 1,290.49 crore in March 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 182.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,442.44 2,531.65 2,600.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,442.44 2,531.65 2,600.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 320.04 302.73 281.98
Depreciation 42.05 29.42 30.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 63.85 -147.36 886.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 270.60 197.22 179.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,745.90 2,149.64 1,222.53
Other Income 23.92 11.34 37.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,769.82 2,160.98 1,260.01
Interest 935.74 951.41 1,088.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 834.08 1,209.57 171.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 834.08 1,209.57 171.33
Tax 233.28 315.76 21.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 600.80 893.81 149.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 600.80 893.81 149.97
Equity Share Capital 246.60 247.11 246.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 7.25 1.22
Diluted EPS 4.87 7.24 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 7.25 1.22
Diluted EPS 4.87 7.24 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #M&M Financial #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.