M&M Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y
May 04, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore in March 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 2,600.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022 up 300.61% from Rs. 149.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 1,290.49 crore in March 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 182.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,442.44
|2,531.65
|2,600.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,442.44
|2,531.65
|2,600.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|320.04
|302.73
|281.98
|Depreciation
|42.05
|29.42
|30.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|63.85
|-147.36
|886.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|270.60
|197.22
|179.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,745.90
|2,149.64
|1,222.53
|Other Income
|23.92
|11.34
|37.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,769.82
|2,160.98
|1,260.01
|Interest
|935.74
|951.41
|1,088.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|834.08
|1,209.57
|171.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|834.08
|1,209.57
|171.33
|Tax
|233.28
|315.76
|21.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|600.80
|893.81
|149.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|600.80
|893.81
|149.97
|Equity Share Capital
|246.60
|247.11
|246.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.87
|7.25
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|4.87
|7.24
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.87
|7.25
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|4.87
|7.24
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes