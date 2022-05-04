M&M Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,442.44 crore in March 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 2,600.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 600.80 crore in March 2022 up 300.61% from Rs. 149.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,811.87 crore in March 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 1,290.49 crore in March 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 182.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)