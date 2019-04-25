M&M Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.19 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,455.19 crore in March 2019 up 19.18% from Rs. 2,059.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 587.97 crore in March 2019 up 38.5% from Rs. 424.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,056.38 crore in March 2019 up 43.24% from Rs. 1,435.59 crore in March 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.15 in March 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 433.35 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -15.00% over the last 12 months.