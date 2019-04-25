M&M Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.19 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,455.19 crore in March 2019 up 19.18% from Rs. 2,059.99 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 587.97 crore in March 2019 up 38.5% from Rs. 424.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,056.38 crore in March 2019 up 43.24% from Rs. 1,435.59 crore in March 2018.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.15 in March 2018.
M&M Financial shares closed at 433.35 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -15.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,455.19
|2,222.52
|2,059.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,455.19
|2,222.52
|2,059.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|314.10
|271.59
|262.43
|Depreciation
|17.30
|15.17
|11.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-114.45
|224.71
|157.22
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|223.50
|196.53
|218.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,014.73
|1,514.52
|1,410.02
|Other Income
|24.35
|23.70
|13.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,039.08
|1,538.22
|1,423.84
|Interest
|1,144.33
|1,018.52
|755.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|894.74
|519.70
|668.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|894.74
|519.70
|668.83
|Tax
|306.78
|201.05
|244.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|587.97
|318.65
|424.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|587.97
|318.65
|424.52
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|123.55
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|5.18
|7.15
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|5.17
|7.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|5.18
|7.15
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|5.17
|7.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited