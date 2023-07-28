M&M Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,084.56 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,084.56 2,994.15 2,486.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,084.56 2,994.15 2,486.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 417.36 455.24 353.21 Depreciation 54.31 53.27 35.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 526.41 0.38 645.27 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 203.34 270.06 231.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,883.14 2,215.20 1,220.21 Other Income 40.85 62.52 12.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,923.99 2,277.72 1,232.45 Interest 1,450.45 1,333.99 931.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 473.54 943.73 300.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 473.54 943.73 300.49 Tax 120.88 259.61 77.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.66 684.12 222.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.66 684.12 222.92 Equity Share Capital 247.11 246.72 247.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.86 5.55 1.81 Diluted EPS 2.85 5.54 1.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.86 5.55 1.81 Diluted EPS 2.85 5.54 1.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited