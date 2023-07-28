English
    M&M Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,084.56 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 3,084.56 crore in June 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 2,486.31 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.66 crore in June 2023 up 58.2% from Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,978.30 crore in June 2023 up 55.98% from Rs. 1,268.33 crore in June 2022.
    M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2022.M&M Financial shares closed at 311.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.31% returns over the last 6 months and 58.19% over the last 12 months.
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,084.562,994.152,486.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,084.562,994.152,486.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost417.36455.24353.21
    Depreciation54.3153.2735.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies526.410.38645.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.34270.06231.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,883.142,215.201,220.21
    Other Income40.8562.5212.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,923.992,277.721,232.45
    Interest1,450.451,333.99931.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax473.54943.73300.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax473.54943.73300.49
    Tax120.88259.6177.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.66684.12222.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.66684.12222.92
    Equity Share Capital247.11246.72247.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.551.81
    Diluted EPS2.855.541.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.551.81
    Diluted EPS2.855.541.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

