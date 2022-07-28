M&M Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 2,175.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 1,528.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,268.33 crore in June 2022 up 223.77% from Rs. 1,024.77 crore in June 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.41 in June 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)