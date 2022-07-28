 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 2,175.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 1,528.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,268.33 crore in June 2022 up 223.77% from Rs. 1,024.77 crore in June 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.41 in June 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,486.31 2,442.44 2,175.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,486.31 2,442.44 2,175.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 353.21 320.04 269.83
Depreciation 35.88 42.05 27.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 645.27 63.85 2,818.59
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 231.74 270.60 123.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,220.21 1,745.90 -1,062.95
Other Income 12.24 23.92 11.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,232.45 1,769.82 -1,051.87
Interest 931.96 935.74 1,017.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.49 834.08 -2,069.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.49 834.08 -2,069.81
Tax 77.57 233.28 -541.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.92 600.80 -1,528.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.92 600.80 -1,528.76
Equity Share Capital 247.11 246.60 247.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 4.87 -12.41
Diluted EPS 1.81 4.87 -12.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 4.87 -12.41
Diluted EPS 1.81 4.87 -12.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
