M&M Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,486.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 2,175.98 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2022 up 114.58% from Rs. 1,528.76 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,268.33 crore in June 2022 up 223.77% from Rs. 1,024.77 crore in June 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.41 in June 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 198.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,486.31
|2,442.44
|2,175.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,486.31
|2,442.44
|2,175.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|353.21
|320.04
|269.83
|Depreciation
|35.88
|42.05
|27.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|645.27
|63.85
|2,818.59
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|231.74
|270.60
|123.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,220.21
|1,745.90
|-1,062.95
|Other Income
|12.24
|23.92
|11.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,232.45
|1,769.82
|-1,051.87
|Interest
|931.96
|935.74
|1,017.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|300.49
|834.08
|-2,069.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|300.49
|834.08
|-2,069.81
|Tax
|77.57
|233.28
|-541.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|222.92
|600.80
|-1,528.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|222.92
|600.80
|-1,528.76
|Equity Share Capital
|247.11
|246.60
|247.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.81
|4.87
|-12.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.81
|4.87
|-12.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.81
|4.87
|-12.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.81
|4.87
|-12.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited