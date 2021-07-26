M&M Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,175.98 crore, down 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,175.98 crore in June 2021 down 17.59% from Rs. 2,640.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,528.76 crore in June 2021 down 1081.28% from Rs. 155.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,024.77 crore in June 2021 down 168.4% from Rs. 1,498.13 crore in June 2020.

M&M Financial shares closed at 154.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)