M&M Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,175.98 crore, down 17.59% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,175.98 crore in June 2021 down 17.59% from Rs. 2,640.50 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,528.76 crore in June 2021 down 1081.28% from Rs. 155.79 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,024.77 crore in June 2021 down 168.4% from Rs. 1,498.13 crore in June 2020.
M&M Financial shares closed at 154.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,175.98
|2,600.03
|2,640.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,175.98
|2,600.03
|2,640.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|269.83
|281.98
|224.54
|Depreciation
|27.10
|30.48
|31.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,818.59
|886.00
|842.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.41
|179.04
|89.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,062.95
|1,222.53
|1,452.15
|Other Income
|11.08
|37.48
|14.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,051.87
|1,260.01
|1,466.59
|Interest
|1,017.94
|1,088.68
|1,264.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,069.81
|171.33
|201.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,069.81
|171.33
|208.09
|Tax
|-541.05
|21.36
|52.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,528.76
|149.97
|155.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,528.76
|149.97
|155.79
|Equity Share Capital
|247.11
|246.40
|123.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.41
|1.22
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.41
|1.22
|2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.41
|1.22
|2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.41
|1.22
|2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
