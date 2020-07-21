App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Financial Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore, up 10.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore in June 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 2,394.01 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.79 crore in June 2020 up 127.66% from Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,498.13 crore in June 2020 up 18.22% from Rs. 1,267.24 crore in June 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 229.60 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,640.502,636.882,394.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,640.502,636.882,394.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost224.54213.43352.09
Depreciation31.5411.8434.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies842.70674.13619.62
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses89.58194.39173.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,452.151,543.081,214.41
Other Income14.4438.8918.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,466.591,581.971,232.91
Interest1,264.601,289.481,128.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.99292.49104.70
Exceptional Items6.10----
P/L Before Tax208.09292.49104.70
Tax52.3071.5736.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.79220.9268.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.79220.9268.43
Equity Share Capital123.07123.07123.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.533.591.11
Diluted EPS2.533.581.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.533.591.11
Diluted EPS2.533.581.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #M&M Financial #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.