M&M Financial Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore, up 10.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore in June 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 2,394.01 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.79 crore in June 2020 up 127.66% from Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,498.13 crore in June 2020 up 18.22% from Rs. 1,267.24 crore in June 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 229.60 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.