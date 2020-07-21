M&M Financial Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore, up 10.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,640.50 crore in June 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 2,394.01 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.79 crore in June 2020 up 127.66% from Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,498.13 crore in June 2020 up 18.22% from Rs. 1,267.24 crore in June 2019.
M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2019.
M&M Financial shares closed at 229.60 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -35.91% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,640.50
|2,636.88
|2,394.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,640.50
|2,636.88
|2,394.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|224.54
|213.43
|352.09
|Depreciation
|31.54
|11.84
|34.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|842.70
|674.13
|619.62
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.58
|194.39
|173.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,452.15
|1,543.08
|1,214.41
|Other Income
|14.44
|38.89
|18.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,466.59
|1,581.97
|1,232.91
|Interest
|1,264.60
|1,289.48
|1,128.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|201.99
|292.49
|104.70
|Exceptional Items
|6.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|208.09
|292.49
|104.70
|Tax
|52.30
|71.57
|36.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|155.79
|220.92
|68.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|155.79
|220.92
|68.43
|Equity Share Capital
|123.07
|123.07
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|3.59
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|3.58
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|3.59
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|3.58
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am