M&M Financial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,394.01 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,394.01 crore in June 2019 up 24.31% from Rs. 1,925.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2019 down 74.57% from Rs. 269.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,267.24 crore in June 2019 down 0.55% from Rs. 1,274.23 crore in June 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 358.25 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.24% over the last 12 months.