M&M Financial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,394.01 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,394.01 crore in June 2019 up 24.31% from Rs. 1,925.84 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2019 down 74.57% from Rs. 269.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,267.24 crore in June 2019 down 0.55% from Rs. 1,274.23 crore in June 2018.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.38 in June 2018.
M&M Financial shares closed at 340.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.75% returns over the last 6 months and -27.12% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,394.01
|2,455.19
|1,925.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,394.01
|2,455.19
|1,925.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|352.09
|314.10
|263.44
|Depreciation
|34.33
|17.30
|13.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|619.62
|-114.45
|293.84
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|173.56
|223.50
|108.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,214.41
|2,014.73
|1,247.12
|Other Income
|18.50
|24.35
|13.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,232.91
|2,039.08
|1,260.96
|Interest
|1,128.21
|1,144.33
|848.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.70
|894.74
|412.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|104.70
|894.74
|412.20
|Tax
|36.27
|306.78
|143.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.43
|587.97
|269.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.43
|587.97
|269.05
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|123.55
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|9.56
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|9.54
|4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|9.56
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|9.54
|4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited