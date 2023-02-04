 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

M&M Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 2,531.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.95 crore in December 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 893.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,137.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 2,190.40 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,862.50 2,585.84 2,531.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,862.50 2,585.84 2,531.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 399.65 376.17 302.73
Depreciation 52.20 45.88 29.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 155.13 198.45 -147.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.49 254.77 197.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,056.03 1,710.57 2,149.64
Other Income 29.05 23.48 11.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,085.08 1,734.05 2,160.98
Interest 1,241.94 1,068.83 951.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 843.14 665.22 1,209.57
Exceptional Items -- -54.51 --
P/L Before Tax 843.14 610.71 1,209.57
Tax 214.19 162.38 315.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 628.95 448.33 893.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 628.95 448.33 893.81
Equity Share Capital 246.62 246.62 247.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 3.64 7.25
Diluted EPS 5.09 3.63 7.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 3.64 7.25
Diluted EPS 5.09 3.63 7.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited