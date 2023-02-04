English
    M&M Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 2,531.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.95 crore in December 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 893.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,137.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 2,190.40 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,862.502,585.842,531.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,862.502,585.842,531.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost399.65376.17302.73
    Depreciation52.2045.8829.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies155.13198.45-147.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses199.49254.77197.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,056.031,710.572,149.64
    Other Income29.0523.4811.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,085.081,734.052,160.98
    Interest1,241.941,068.83951.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax843.14665.221,209.57
    Exceptional Items---54.51--
    P/L Before Tax843.14610.711,209.57
    Tax214.19162.38315.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities628.95448.33893.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period628.95448.33893.81
    Equity Share Capital246.62246.62247.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.103.647.25
    Diluted EPS5.093.637.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.103.647.25
    Diluted EPS5.093.637.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
