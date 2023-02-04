M&M Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 2,531.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.95 crore in December 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 893.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,137.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 2,190.40 crore in December 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.25 in December 2021.

