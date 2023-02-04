M&M Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore, up 13.07% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,862.50 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 2,531.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.95 crore in December 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 893.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,137.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 2,190.40 crore in December 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.25 in December 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 237.80 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.53% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,862.50
|2,585.84
|2,531.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,862.50
|2,585.84
|2,531.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|399.65
|376.17
|302.73
|Depreciation
|52.20
|45.88
|29.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|155.13
|198.45
|-147.36
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|199.49
|254.77
|197.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,056.03
|1,710.57
|2,149.64
|Other Income
|29.05
|23.48
|11.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,085.08
|1,734.05
|2,160.98
|Interest
|1,241.94
|1,068.83
|951.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|843.14
|665.22
|1,209.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-54.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|843.14
|610.71
|1,209.57
|Tax
|214.19
|162.38
|315.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|628.95
|448.33
|893.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|628.95
|448.33
|893.81
|Equity Share Capital
|246.62
|246.62
|247.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|3.64
|7.25
|Diluted EPS
|5.09
|3.63
|7.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|3.64
|7.25
|Diluted EPS
|5.09
|3.63
|7.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited