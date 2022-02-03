M&M Financial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,531.65 crore, down 0.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,531.65 crore in December 2021 down 0.4% from Rs. 2,541.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 893.81 crore in December 2021 up 426.04% from Rs. 274.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,190.40 crore in December 2021 up 167.06% from Rs. 820.20 crore in December 2020.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2020.

M&M Financial shares closed at 169.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)