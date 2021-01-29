M&M Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,541.79 crore, down 1.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,541.79 crore in December 2020 down 1.5% from Rs. 2,580.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 274.14 crore in December 2020 down 175.05% from Rs. 365.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 820.20 crore in December 2020 down 52.68% from Rs. 1,733.26 crore in December 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 164.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)