M&M Financial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,580.60 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,580.60 crore in December 2019 up 16.11% from Rs. 2,222.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.28 crore in December 2019 up 14.63% from Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,733.26 crore in December 2019 up 11.58% from Rs. 1,553.39 crore in December 2018.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2018.

M&M Financial shares closed at 351.15 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)