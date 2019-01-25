M&M Financial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,222.52 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,222.52 crore in December 2018 up 21.19% from Rs. 1,833.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2018 down 6.82% from Rs. 341.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,553.39 crore in December 2018 up 26.3% from Rs. 1,229.91 crore in December 2017.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.98 in December 2017.

M&M Financial shares closed at 436.70 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.