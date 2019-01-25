M&M Financial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,222.52 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,222.52 crore in December 2018 up 21.19% from Rs. 1,833.95 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2018 down 6.82% from Rs. 341.98 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,553.39 crore in December 2018 up 26.3% from Rs. 1,229.91 crore in December 2017.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.98 in December 2017.
M&M Financial shares closed at 436.70 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,222.52
|2,103.27
|1,833.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,222.52
|2,103.27
|1,833.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|271.59
|240.98
|205.15
|Depreciation
|15.17
|14.48
|10.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|224.71
|231.12
|198.95
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196.53
|169.33
|212.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,514.52
|1,447.36
|1,206.79
|Other Income
|23.70
|45.10
|12.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,538.22
|1,492.46
|1,219.20
|Interest
|1,018.52
|936.66
|762.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|519.70
|555.80
|456.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|64.97
|P/L Before Tax
|519.70
|555.80
|521.28
|Tax
|201.05
|174.41
|179.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|318.65
|381.39
|341.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|318.65
|381.39
|341.98
|Equity Share Capital
|123.55
|122.91
|123.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|6.21
|5.98
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|6.20
|5.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.18
|6.21
|5.98
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|6.20
|5.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited