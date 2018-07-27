App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M Financial Services Q1 net profit up 34% at Rs 269 crore

Total income increased by 29 percent YoY to Rs 1,940 crore in the first quarter.

Non-banking financial company M&M Financial Services posted a 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its first quarter net profit at Rs 269 crore, on strong growth in disbursements. The company had posted net profit of Rs 201.36 crore in the first quarter of FY18.

The total income increased by 29 percent YoY to Rs 1,940 crore during Q1FY19. During the quarter under review, the company’s customer base crossed 55 lakh.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 58,711 crore at the end of Q1, showing a 21 percent YoY growth. Total value of assets financed (disbursements) for the quarter increased by 35 percent YoY to Rs 10,338.68 crore.

M&M Financial Services said that growth during the quarter has been higher in the pre-owned and commercial vehicle segment and that they have gained market share with lead products. Collection efficiency in the first quarter has been maintained at levels higher than the previous year, the company added.

It announced that its board has approved a Rs 10,000 crore fund raising plan through secured and/or unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 03:43 pm

