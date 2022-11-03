M&M Financial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore in September 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 2,928.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.38 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 1,099.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,958.48 crore in September 2022 down 25.62% from Rs. 2,632.94 crore in September 2021.

M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.93 in September 2021.

M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.