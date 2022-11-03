M&M Financial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore in September 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 2,928.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.38 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 1,099.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,958.48 crore in September 2022 down 25.62% from Rs. 2,632.94 crore in September 2021.
M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.93 in September 2021.
M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,010.95
|2,902.12
|2,928.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,010.95
|2,902.12
|2,928.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|506.34
|475.50
|382.22
|Depreciation
|54.57
|43.37
|34.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|207.64
|708.80
|-315.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|356.82
|327.42
|250.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,885.58
|1,347.03
|2,576.85
|Other Income
|18.33
|11.83
|21.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,903.91
|1,358.86
|2,598.73
|Interest
|1,191.81
|1,052.12
|1,142.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|712.10
|306.74
|1,456.10
|Exceptional Items
|-56.06
|--
|20.57
|P/L Before Tax
|656.04
|306.74
|1,476.67
|Tax
|175.85
|78.58
|385.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|480.19
|228.16
|1,091.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|480.19
|228.16
|1,091.47
|Minority Interest
|-1.66
|-0.60
|-3.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.85
|11.70
|11.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|490.38
|239.26
|1,099.78
|Equity Share Capital
|246.62
|247.11
|246.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.98
|1.94
|8.93
|Diluted EPS
|3.97
|1.94
|8.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.98
|1.94
|8.93
|Diluted EPS
|3.97
|1.94
|8.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
