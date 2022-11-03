English
    M&M Financial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,010.95 crore in September 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 2,928.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.38 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 1,099.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,958.48 crore in September 2022 down 25.62% from Rs. 2,632.94 crore in September 2021.

    M&M Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.93 in September 2021.

    M&M Financial shares closed at 193.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,010.952,902.122,928.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,010.952,902.122,928.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost506.34475.50382.22
    Depreciation54.5743.3734.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies207.64708.80-315.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses356.82327.42250.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,885.581,347.032,576.85
    Other Income18.3311.8321.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,903.911,358.862,598.73
    Interest1,191.811,052.121,142.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax712.10306.741,456.10
    Exceptional Items-56.06--20.57
    P/L Before Tax656.04306.741,476.67
    Tax175.8578.58385.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities480.19228.161,091.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period480.19228.161,091.47
    Minority Interest-1.66-0.60-3.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.8511.7011.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates490.38239.261,099.78
    Equity Share Capital246.62247.11246.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.948.93
    Diluted EPS3.971.948.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.948.93
    Diluted EPS3.971.948.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am