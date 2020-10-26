M&M Financial Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,035.11 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,035.11 crore in September 2020 up 4.16% from Rs. 2,913.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.35 crore in September 2020 up 34.38% from Rs. 261.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,908.09 crore in September 2020 up 1.25% from Rs. 1,884.56 crore in September 2019.

M&M Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in September 2019.

M&M Financial shares closed at 134.70 on October 23, 2020 (NSE)